Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Meeting Of Special Committee For INGOs
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting of the Special Committee for INGOs at the Ministry of Interior.
The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior, Additional Secretary Economic Affairs Division, DG Ministry of Foreign Affairs, consultant Ministry of Law, and other relevant officers.
During the meeting applications regarding the rejection of INGOs registration and renewal of MOUs were reviewed.
The minister said that a detailed review of each application will be conducted, and all relevant documents of the INGOs will be examined. He further stated that INGOs should also cooperate with the Ministry of Interior and provide relevant documents on time.
He said that the scrutiny process will be completed within 15 days, and all applicants will be informed accordingly.
