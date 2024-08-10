Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Meeting On Upgradation Of Islamabad Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting on upgradation of Islamabad Police Stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi chaired a review meeting on the upgradation of Islamabad police stations at the Ministry of Interior, here Saturday.

He ordered the upgradation of police stations in the federal capital on the pattern of smart police stations.

"Traditional police stations have become a symbol of fear, and citizens think multiple times before visiting these stations," he highlighted.

He said, "He has personally visited the police stations and witnessed the deplorable conditions."

Interior Minister emphasized, "Islamabad is the face of Pakistan, and we need to make it a world-class city by immediately adopting smart policing."

"All possible resources will be provided for smart police stations.He said that well-mannered and educated police officers will be deployed at smart police stations, and police stations will be upgraded and transformed into smart police stations in a phased manner," he assured.

He directed the swift implementation of the plan.

"A high-quality design at a low cost should be prepared for the upgradation," he added.

Interior Minister also directed tha land should be identified for police stations established in make shift and rented buildings.

He underscored that there would be no compromise on merit in police recruitment, and only young people who were fit, educated, and meet the merit criteria would be selected.

He stressed the need for a positive change in the behavior towards complainants.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DIG Operations, and other high officials.

