Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Second Meeting Of The Counter-Terrorism Committee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The second meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee was held under the chairmanship of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Federal Secretary for Interior, DG FIA, DG Passport, National Coordinator NACTA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Coordinator National Action Plan, and representatives of security agencies.
Law Minister Punjab Malik Sohaib Ahmed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Interior Ministers of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also participated in the meeting. The Home Secretaries and Inspectors General (IGs) of all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, attended via Zoom.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while addressing the meeting, stated that the Prime Minister, Army Chief, and all stakeholders are on the same page in combating terrorism.
He emphasized that no decision would be made without consulting the provinces.
The meeting reviewed the progress on enhancing the capacity of Counter-Terrorism Departments in provinces.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that it is essential to fully activate the Counter-Terrorism Departments at the provincial level for an effective counter-terrorism response, and in this regard, all possible assistance will be provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in view of their challenges.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also emphasized that the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the FIA will be fully activated at the federal level.
The meeting also reviewed progress on the establishment of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers.
The briefing stated that the approval for the establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers has been granted, and work is ongoing to set up Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers across all provinces.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that after the reorganization of the Frontier Constabulary, it is being converted into the National Reserve Police.
The meeting also agreed to make explosive materials a federal subject to ensure effective monitoring. Furthermore, it was decided to effectively raise the issue of terrorism with the Afghan government through the Foreign Ministry.
On the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stressed that all institutions must strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for foolproof security of foreign nationals.
