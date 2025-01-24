(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A dinner reception was organized by US Congressmen in honour of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during his visit to the United States.

The reception was organized by Congressman Henry Cuellar and Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Chair of the Financial Services Committee.

During the reception, issues of mutual interest and Pak-US bilateral relations were discussed. Moreover, views were also exchanged on Pakistan's economy and the IMF program.

Both sides emphasized the need to increase bilateral contacts to further promote ties between Pakistan and the US.

The Interior Minister also invited Congress members to visit Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the Pakistani community is playing an important role in various sectors in the United States.

He stated that the services of overseas Pakistanis for the improvement of Pakistan’s economic situation along with the US economy are commendable.

Pakistani-American businessman Tahir Javed and Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh were also present on the occasion.