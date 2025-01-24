Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Commends Pakistani Community's Services In US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Mohsin Naqvi commends Pakistani Community's services in US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A dinner reception was organized by US Congressmen in honour of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during his visit to the United States.

The reception was organized by Congressman Henry Cuellar and Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Chair of the Financial Services Committee.

During the reception, issues of mutual interest and Pak-US bilateral relations were discussed. Moreover, views were also exchanged on Pakistan's economy and the IMF program.

Both sides emphasized the need to increase bilateral contacts to further promote ties between Pakistan and the US.

The Interior Minister also invited Congress members to visit Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the Pakistani community is playing an important role in various sectors in the United States.

He stated that the services of overseas Pakistanis for the improvement of Pakistan’s economic situation along with the US economy are commendable.

Pakistani-American businessman Tahir Javed and Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meetin ..

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker

1 hour ago
 Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

1 hour ago
 Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explor ..

Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..

2 hours ago
 EAD suspends operations of two industrial faciliti ..

EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..

3 hours ago
 Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing glo ..

Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..

3 hours ago
 UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence ..

UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

3 hours ago
 SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 S ..

SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

4 hours ago
 653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN sa ..

653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says

5 hours ago
 Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest ..

Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan