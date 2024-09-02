Mohsin Naqvi Commends Police For Foiling Terrorist Attack On Check Post In Mianwali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the police for foiling a terrorist attack on a check post in Mianwali.
He said that the Punjab Police has once again thwarted the nefarious designs of the Fitna Al Khawarij terrorists.
The minister praised the police personnel deployed at the Isa Khel police station checkpost for bravely repulsing the attack by 14 Khawarij terrorists.
He said that the police gave a befitting response to the terrorists who attacked under the cover of darkness.
He saluted the brave police personnel who foiled the terrorist attack, saying that the Punjab Police had once again thwarted the evil intentions of the Khawarij terrorists. He added that the police have always shown bravery and courage in the fight against terrorism.
He highlighted that the police are a bulwark against terrorism, which is highly commendable.
