Mohsin Naqvi Commends Police For Repelling Khawarji Terrorists' Attack On Lakhani Check Post In Dera Ghazi Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the police for successfully repelling the attack by Khawarji terrorists on the Lakhani Check Post in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the police once again bravely confronted the Khawarji terrorists and thwarted their attack. "We pay tribute to the police team for foiling the attack by the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij," he said.

He further remarked that the courageous personnel of Dera Ghazi Khan police have also previously repelled attacks by Khawarji terrorists with great bravery.

He highlighted that The Punjab Police responded to the attack in an extremely professional manner, delivering a decisive blow to the terrorists and defeating their nefarious designs.

Mohsin Naqvi added, "I congratulate the entire police team for foiling the evil intentions of Khawarji terrorists. We take pride in the brave and professional personnel of the Punjab Police."

