Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for eliminating 6 terrorists in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the security forces for successfully neutralizing six terrorists in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He praised the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation, which thwarted the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The Minister stated that the security forces have achieved a significant victory by sending six terrorists to hell.

He emphasized that the nation takes pride in the security forces' professionalism and bravery, and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with them in their operations against terrorists.