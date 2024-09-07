Mohsin Naqvi commends Security Forces for foiling attack on FC HQ in Mohmand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the security forces for foiling the attack on FC Headquarters in Mohmand by Khawarij terrorists.

He said that the security forces thwarted the nefarious intentions of the cowardly enemy who attacked in the dark and sent four Khawarij to hell.

The interior Minister appreciated the security forces for thwarting the attack and sending the terrorists to hell.

He further said that Pakistan's security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of Fitna Al Khawarij

He said that our brave soldiers have always foiled the intentions of terrorists by taking timely measures and the nation is rightly proud of it.