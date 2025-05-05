Mohsin Naqvi Commends Security Forces For Foiling Terror Plot In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 11:51 PM
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday paid glowing tribute to the security forces for successfully conducting intelligence-based operations against Khariji terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday paid glowing tribute to the security forces for successfully conducting intelligence-based operations against Khariji terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The operations led to the elimination of eight terrorists and the prevention of a major terror plot.
In a statement, Minister Naqvi commended the timely and effective action by the security forces, saying:
"Just like always, our brave forces acted promptly and crushed the evil plans of Khariji terrorists. Their courage and commitment deserve the nation’s utmost respect."
Naqvi acknowledged the ultimate sacrifice made by Naik Mujahid Khan, who was martyred during the operation while fighting the terrorists fearlessly.
"Naik Mujahid Khan laid down his life for the homeland and has become immortal. His sacrifice will always be remembered, and he will live in our hearts forever," he said.
The minister also extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyred soldier, assuring them that the nation stands with them in this moment of grief.
Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s unwavering stance against terrorism: "Operations against Khariji terrorists will continue until they are completely eliminated. We will not rest until our land is free of this menace."
Recent Stories
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..
FDA to auction plots on May 15
Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema
Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at reducing cost burden on farmers: ..
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief
No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikande ..
Iranian foreign minister meets COAS
Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outgoing CG Hassan Nourian
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari ..2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue2 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 minutes ago
-
Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at reducing cost burden on farmers: Minister Kirmani4 minutes ago
-
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief4 minutes ago
-
No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikander Hayat4 minutes ago
-
Iranian foreign minister meets COAS4 minutes ago
-
Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outgoing CG Hassan Nourian4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities at DHQ Hospital36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs of India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muha ..42 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 8 Khawarij terrorists in multiple engagements in KP42 minutes ago