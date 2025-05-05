Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Commends Security Forces For Foiling Terror Plot In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday paid glowing tribute to the security forces for successfully conducting intelligence-based operations against Khariji terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday paid glowing tribute to the security forces for successfully conducting intelligence-based operations against Khariji terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operations led to the elimination of eight terrorists and the prevention of a major terror plot.

In a statement, Minister Naqvi commended the timely and effective action by the security forces, saying:

"Just like always, our brave forces acted promptly and crushed the evil plans of Khariji terrorists. Their courage and commitment deserve the nation’s utmost respect."

Naqvi acknowledged the ultimate sacrifice made by Naik Mujahid Khan, who was martyred during the operation while fighting the terrorists fearlessly.

"Naik Mujahid Khan laid down his life for the homeland and has become immortal. His sacrifice will always be remembered, and he will live in our hearts forever," he said.

The minister also extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyred soldier, assuring them that the nation stands with them in this moment of grief.

Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s unwavering stance against terrorism: "Operations against Khariji terrorists will continue until they are completely eliminated. We will not rest until our land is free of this menace."

