Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for successfully foiling infiltration attempt by Khawarijs in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday has commended the security forces for their successful operation in foiling an infiltration attempt by Khawarij terrorists at the Pak-Afghan border in the Sambaza area of Zhob, Balochistan.

In a statement, the minister praised the swift and decisive action of the security forces, which prevented the terrorists from carrying out their plans. "The security forces took timely action and successfully foiled the Khawarij terrorists' attempt to infiltrate Balochistan," Naqvi said.

During the operation, six terrorists were neutralized, marking a significant victory against those attempting to destabilize the region.

"Our brave security forces brought six infiltrating Khawarij terrorists to a grim end," the minister added.

Naqvi expressed deep appreciation for the professionalism and dedication of the security forces. "We view the operation of the security forces with great appreciation and commend their efforts in thwarting the nefarious intentions of the terrorists," he stated.

The minister concluded by emphasizing the nation's pride in its security forces. "The nation is undoubtedly proud of the professional capabilities of our security forces," he said.

This successful operation highlights the ongoing vigilance and commitment of Pakistan's security forces in ensuring the country's safety and sovereignty.