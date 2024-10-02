Mohsin Naqvi Commends Security Forces On Successful Operation Against BLA
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday appreciated the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation against the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in Harnai.
The Interior Minister commended security forces on neutralizing six terrorists, foiling their nefarious plans.
He lauded the forces' timely action and saluted their bravery. He stated that the nation takes pride in the professional capabilities of security forces. He emphasized that terrorists and their facilitators were the burden and would be eliminated with public support.
The Interior Minister reassured that the entire nation was standing with security forces in crushing terrorism and would go to great lengths to establish peace in Balochistan.
