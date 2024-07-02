Mohsin Naqvi commends successful operations of security forces against terrorists in KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday commended the successful operations of Security Forces against terrorists in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Interior Minister said that security forces have killed nine terrorists and foiled their nefarious plans.

He added that the nation was proud of its security forces as they have played a historic role in the struggle for a safe and peaceful Pakistan.

Interior Minister said the entire world acknowledges the role of our Security Forces in the war against terrorism.

He stated that terrorists will not find any hiding place in Pakistan and this war will continue until the elimination of last terrorist from the country.

He emphasized that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its security forces in the war against terrorism.