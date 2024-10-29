Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on construction company camp in Panjgur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on a construction company's camp in Panjgur, resulting in the loss of precious lives.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

The Interior Minister emphasized that those who target innocent people deserve no mercy, and will be dealt with iron hands. He assured that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.