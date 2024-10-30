Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Attack On Former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa's Vehicle In London

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack on former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the Pakistani High Commission's vehicle in London.

The Interior Minister ordered NADRA to take immediate action to identify the attackers through video footage.

He said that legal action would be taken against the assailants and an FIR would be registered in Pakistan for further action.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the attackers' ID cards and passports will be blocked.

He added that immediate action would be taken to revoke their citizenship.

He stated that the case of revocation of their citizenship would be sent to the cabinet for approval.

He emphasized that no one will be allowed to carry out such attacks.

He further said that the vehicle of Pakistani High Commission has been attacked and we cannot remain silent on this incident.

He also questioned why security was not provided to Qazi Faez Isa despite the fact that he was receiving threats.

