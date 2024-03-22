Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Attack On Pak Army Convoy In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on Pak Army convoy in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of the Pakistan Army in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

In his message, the Interior Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel and prayed for patience and patience for the martyrs and their families.

The interior minister also paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the safety of the nation.

In his message, he said that Inshallah, the scourge of terrorism will be completely eradicated from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Army Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Dera Ismail Khan From

Recent Stories

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

8 minutes ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

16 minutes ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

43 minutes ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

1 hour ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

3 hours ago
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

15 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

15 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan