Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Attack On Police Vehicle In Swat, Pays Tribute To Martyred SHO
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack on a police vehicle in Mingora, Swat, which resulted in the martyrdom of SHO Mingora, Inspector Rahim Khan.
In his statement, the minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred officer and paid tribute to Inspector Rahim Khan’s bravery and sacrifice.
“We salute the ultimate sacrifice of Inspector Rahim Khan, a courageous son of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police,” Naqvi remarked.
Highlighting the dedication of law enforcement, Naqvi acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in the fight against terrorism.
He assured the bereaved family of the government’s support during this difficult time, emphasizing, “In this moment of grief, we stand with the family of the martyr.”
The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in their efforts to combat terrorism and maintain peace in the region.
