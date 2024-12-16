Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on Polio teams in Karak and Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the recent firing incidents targeting polio teams in Karak and Bannu, describing them as an attack on Pakistan’s future.

In Karak, Police Constable Irfan, assigned to protect the polio team, was martyred during the attack. Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the fallen officer, acknowledging his sacrifice in the line of duty. He also extended heartfelt condolences to Constable Irfan’s family and assured them of the government’s support.

The minister expressed his concern for the two polio workers injured in the incident and prayed for their speedy recovery.

“Polio workers and the police personnel protecting them are striving for a healthy future for our nation. Such attacks are intolerable and must be stopped,” Naqvi said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of polio teams, emphasizing that safeguarding these workers is crucial for eradicating polio and securing Pakistan’s future.