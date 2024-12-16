Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Attack On Polio Teams In Karak And Bannu

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on Polio teams in Karak and Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the recent firing incidents targeting polio teams in Karak and Bannu, describing them as an attack on Pakistan’s future.

In Karak, Police Constable Irfan, assigned to protect the polio team, was martyred during the attack. Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the fallen officer, acknowledging his sacrifice in the line of duty. He also extended heartfelt condolences to Constable Irfan’s family and assured them of the government’s support.

The minister expressed his concern for the two polio workers injured in the incident and prayed for their speedy recovery.

“Polio workers and the police personnel protecting them are striving for a healthy future for our nation. Such attacks are intolerable and must be stopped,” Naqvi said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of polio teams, emphasizing that safeguarding these workers is crucial for eradicating polio and securing Pakistan’s future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Firing Attack Bannu Police Polio Interior Minister Karak Family Government

Recent Stories

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eig ..

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case

32 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

1 hour ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

1 hour ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

3 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan