Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Attack On Polio Teams In Karak And Bannu
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the recent firing incidents targeting polio teams in Karak and Bannu, describing them as an attack on Pakistan’s future.
In Karak, Police Constable Irfan, assigned to protect the polio team, was martyred during the attack. Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the fallen officer, acknowledging his sacrifice in the line of duty. He also extended heartfelt condolences to Constable Irfan’s family and assured them of the government’s support.
The minister expressed his concern for the two polio workers injured in the incident and prayed for their speedy recovery.
“Polio workers and the police personnel protecting them are striving for a healthy future for our nation. Such attacks are intolerable and must be stopped,” Naqvi said.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of polio teams, emphasizing that safeguarding these workers is crucial for eradicating polio and securing Pakistan’s future.
Recent Stories
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on Polio teams in Karak and Bannu2 minutes ago
-
DC visits polio fix, transit points to review work of polio team2 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns attacks on anti-polio teams, orders immediate action2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-UK relations enter a new era: British envoy highlights deepening ties, shared vision2 minutes ago
-
Christmas preparations gains momentum in Sukkur13 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates polio campaign13 minutes ago
-
Complete security around churches orders23 minutes ago
-
DC visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive23 minutes ago
-
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to promoting marine cooperation: President Asif Zardari32 minutes ago
-
Romina Khurshid pays tribute to victims of APS tragedy42 minutes ago
-
Pakistani photographers dominate ECO Exhibition in Ankara42 minutes ago