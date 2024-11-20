Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Bannu Terrorist Attack, Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldiers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces checkpoint in the Bannu region.

In a statement, Naqvi expressed his profound sorrow over the loss of 12 soldiers who embraced martyrdom while valiantly defending the nation.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, Naqvi stated, “The brave sons of our homeland sacrificed their lives to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists. They are the true heroes of our nation.”

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, assuring them of unwavering support. “We stand with the families of the martyrs and will always support them,” Naqvi said.

Highlighting the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces, Naqvi remarked, “The great sacrifices of our brave soldiers will be remembered for eternity. The nation remains indebted to their ultimate devotion to peace.”

He also emphasized Pakistan’s unmatched contributions in the fight against terrorism, asserting that these sacrifices have no parallel globally.

The attack has once again underscored the ongoing threats posed by extremist elements in the region, while the resilience of Pakistan’s security forces continues to inspire unity and resolve among the people.

