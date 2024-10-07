Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Blast Near Karachi Airport
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast at a signal near Karachi Airport, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of two Chinese citizens in the tragic incident.
The Interior Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred Chinese citizens and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.
He emphasized that the Government of Pakistan equally shares the grief of the bereaved families and stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.
Mohsin Naqvi vowed that those responsible for this heinous incident will be brought to justice.
He stated that the cowardly enemy has made a sinister attempt to harm the Pak-China friendship.
