Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Blast Near Police Lines In Pishin

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near police lines in Pishin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast near Police Lines in Pishin and expressed

sorrow over the incident in which two children lost their lives.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police personnel and other individuals.

He said that those who target innocent children do not deserve to be called humans.

He reiterated the resolve that this war against terrorists and their facilitators will continue until their elimination. He added that it is a war for the survival of Pakistan and to provide a peaceful and secure Pakistan to future generations.

He further emphasized that the nation and security forces stand shoulder to shoulder in this war.

