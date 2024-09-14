Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near Police mobile on Bostan Road in Kuchlak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the bomb blast on Saturday that took place near a police mobile on Bostan Road in Kuchlak, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

The Interior Minister paid tribute to the two police officers who were martyred in the attack, acknowledging their sacrifice in the line of duty.

Offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, Naqvi expressed his deepest sympathies and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officer.

"We salute the sacrifice of the martyred officers," Naqvi said.

He further lauded the Balochistan police for their "unmatched sacrifices" in the fight against terrorism.

Naqvi reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, stating, "The nation’s resolve to defeat terrorism cannot be shaken."

"This is a battle for the entire nation, and with the support of the people, it will continue until the last terrorist and their facilitators are eliminated," he added.