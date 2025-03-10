Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Firing Attack On Police Personnel In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the firing attack on police personnel near Tanda Dam in Kohat.

He paid tribute to the martyred police personnel, Ghulam Mustafa and Zahid ur Rehman, stating that their sacrifices will always be remembered.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyr. He added that the brave police personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He further stated that Ghulam Mustafa and Zahid ur Rehman attained the made the eternal sacrifice and we salute them.

Interior Minister reaffirmed that the sacrifices of the brave heroes of KPK Police will always be remembered.

