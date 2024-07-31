Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident on police personnel in Khyber

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the firing on police personnel in the Khyber, expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of two police personnel and a citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the firing on police personnel in the Khyber, expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of two police personnel and a citizen.

He said that the martyred personnel were brave sons of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He said the brave police personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have sacrificed their precious lives for the peace and security of the nation. He said that the entire nation greatly values the sacrifices of its martyrs.