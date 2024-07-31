Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Firing Incident On Police Personnel In Khyber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident on police personnel in Khyber

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the firing on police personnel in the Khyber, expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of two police personnel and a citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the firing on police personnel in the Khyber, expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of two police personnel and a citizen.

He said that the martyred personnel were brave sons of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He said the brave police personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have sacrificed their precious lives for the peace and security of the nation. He said that the entire nation greatly values the sacrifices of its martyrs.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

7 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

7 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

7 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

7 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

7 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

7 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

7 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

7 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

7 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

7 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan