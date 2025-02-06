Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Firing Incident On Police Checkpost Bahadurkhel In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident on Police checkpost Bahadurkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the firing attack on Police Checkpost Bahadurkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the martyrdom of two police personnel.

Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the martyred police personnel and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police personnel.

The Interior Minister denounced the cowardly attack by terrorists of Fitanah Al-Khawarij on the police checkpost under the cover of darkness.

He praised the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police personnel, who are at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.

He emphasized that the brave personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have nurtured peace in the country with their blood, and their invaluable sacrifices will always be remembered.

