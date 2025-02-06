- Home
- Pakistan
- Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident on Police checkpost Bahadurkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Firing Incident On Police Checkpost Bahadurkhel In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the firing attack on Police Checkpost Bahadurkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the martyrdom of two police personnel.
Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the martyred police personnel and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families.
He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police personnel.
The Interior Minister denounced the cowardly attack by terrorists of Fitanah Al-Khawarij on the police checkpost under the cover of darkness.
He praised the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police personnel, who are at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.
He emphasized that the brave personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have nurtured peace in the country with their blood, and their invaluable sacrifices will always be remembered.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident on Police checkpost Bahadurkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa7 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani for training, opportunities to young athletes7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation in anti-terror, CPEC development; say attempt to dis ..17 minutes ago
-
Grand anti-encroachment operation launched in DG Khan after 30 years37 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifies revenue recovery drive in Multan47 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seize 70,000 kites, charge-sheet SHO in crackdown1 hour ago
-
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience1 hour ago
-
Man gunned down by rival1 hour ago
-
Chief of Defence Staff, Maldives calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza1 hour ago
-
Crackdown:5 kite sellers held,93 kites recovered1 hour ago
-
Six profiteers held:2 hours ago
-
11 criminals arrested2 hours ago