Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Firing On ANF Personnels, Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel and a civilian in firing by drug traffickers at Tarkai Toll Plaza in Jhelum.

The Interior Minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs, including Head Constable Gulzar and Lance Naik Mazhar, and offered condolences to their families.

He prayed that May Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of martyrs and grant patience and strength to their loved ones.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the sacrifices of the ANF personnel who laid down their lives in the operation against drug traffickers will not go in vain.

He further stated that those who gave their lives for the national mission to eradicate the menace of drugs are our true heroes.

He vowed to bring the perpetrators of the incident to justice.

He emphasized that the operation against drug traffickers would continue with full force as they were the enemies of our future.

