Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Firing On ANF Personnels, Pays Tribute To Martyrs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel and a civilian in firing by drug traffickers at Tarkai Toll Plaza in Jhelum.
The Interior Minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs, including Head Constable Gulzar and Lance Naik Mazhar, and offered condolences to their families.
He prayed that May Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of martyrs and grant patience and strength to their loved ones.
Mohsin Naqvi said that the sacrifices of the ANF personnel who laid down their lives in the operation against drug traffickers will not go in vain.
He further stated that those who gave their lives for the national mission to eradicate the menace of drugs are our true heroes.
He vowed to bring the perpetrators of the incident to justice.
He emphasized that the operation against drug traffickers would continue with full force as they were the enemies of our future.
Recent Stories
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of delay in capita's beautification plan7 minutes ago
-
IIUI engineering students showcase talents in Open House7 minutes ago
-
19 IUB students get scholarships worth Rs 4.3 mln from PEEF8 minutes ago
-
Dc pays surprise visit to bus stand to check fares18 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 cancels staff leaves for Eid ul Azha27 minutes ago
-
Factory fire claims life in Sheikhupura27 minutes ago
-
CM reviews health reform, approves revamping of 11 hospitals27 minutes ago
-
Three ANF personnel martyred in encounter with smugglers27 minutes ago
-
DC visits UC 18 to inspect Clinic on Wheels program28 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews inspection of Neelum Jhelum Project’s Head Race Tunnel’37 minutes ago
-
86 copy cases reported in HSC Part-I exam38 minutes ago
-
Police to ensure foolproof security at 8 cattle market in Lahore47 minutes ago