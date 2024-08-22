Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing on School Van in Attock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the firing incident on a school van in Attock.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of two children's lives in the attack.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased children.

Minister for Interior prayed for the swift recovery of the injured children, saying that those who target innocent children do not deserve to be called human beings.

He further stated that firing on children is an act of brutality and barbarism, and those who display such cruelty do not deserve any leniency.