Mohsin Naqvi Condemns IED Explosion Near Security Forces Vehicles In Karak

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the IED explosion near the vehicle of the security forces in Karak on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the IED explosion near the vehicle of the security forces in Karak on Friday.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five security forces personnel in the said explosion.

He paid rich tribute to the sacrifice of martyrs and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families .

He emphasized that great sacrifice of the martyrs will always be remembered as they have laid their lives for the peace and security of the nation.

Naqvi stated our security forces have rendered unprecedented sacrifices and the entire nation is determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

