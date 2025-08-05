- Home
- Pakistan
- Mohsin Naqvi condemns Indian actions in Kashmir, calls August 5 the darkest day in valley’s histor ..
Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Indian Actions In Kashmir, Calls August 5 The Darkest Day In Valley’s History
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned India’s continued occupation and human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, calling August 5 the “darkest day” in the region’s history.
In a special message issued on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation), Naqvi lashed out at the Modi government for its unilateral revocation of Article 370 and 35A, stripping the region of its special constitutional status in 2019.
“August 5 is the darkest day in the history of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” said Naqvi. “By distorting the special constitutional identity of the region, India has openly violated United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law.”
Naqvi accused the Indian government of launching a calculated campaign to erode Kashmiri identity and suppress the people’s right to self-determination. “The Modi regime has used brute force to snatch away the constitutional rights, identity, and freedom of Kashmiris. It is nothing less than an assault on their existence.”
He highlighted a litany of human rights abuses taking place in the region since the revocation, including extrajudicial killings, suppression of free speech, media blackouts, prolonged curfews, and widespread violence. “The valley has been turned into a graveyard of human rights,” he said.
Naqvi expressed deep concern over the demographic changes being imposed through the new domicile laws introduced by India.
“Millions of Hindu settlers are being granted domicile in Kashmir with the sole aim of turning the local Muslim majority into a minority. This is a direct attack on the cultural and ethnic identity of the region.”
Calling out the silence of the international community, Naqvi said, “The crisis in occupied Kashmir is a sad reflection of global apathy. Even the sincere offer of mediation by former U.S. President Donald Trump was flatly rejected by the Modi administration.”
He warned that India’s unilateral and provocative actions posed a severe threat to regional peace and stability. “South Asia cannot afford another conflict. The Kashmir issue demands immediate international attention and resolution in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions.”
Naqvi paid rich tribute to the resilience and courage of unarmed Kashmiris, who continue to raise the banner of freedom despite brutal suppression. “We salute their unyielding spirit. They are facing illegal and inhumane tactics with unmatched determination.”
He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir. “Every child in Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We will continue to extend our moral, political, and diplomatic support at every forum until they achieve their right to self-determination.”
