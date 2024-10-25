Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Mosque Attack In Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 11:59 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on a mosque in Lakki Marwat, describing the assailants as “terrorists of the Khawarij fitna

Minister Naqvi, in a heartfelt message, paid tribute to Cadet Arifullah, who bravely stood against the armed attackers and sacrificed his life, saving numerous worshippers.

“Cadet Arifullah has set an example of courage and sacrifice. He embraced martyrdom while fighting to protect the lives of his fellow citizens at a worship place,” he said.

The minister extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of Cadet Arifullah, expressing sorrow for their profound loss. “We stand with the family of the martyred cadet, sharing their grief and honoring his memory,” he said.

“No words can sufficiently condemn this attack at worship place. Such actions go against the very principles of humanity and must be met with the strongest rebuke,” he added.

Naqvi underscored the importance of honoring the sacrifices made by the security forces in Pakistan’s ongoing battle against terrorism. “The nation holds in high regard the sacrifices of every officer and soldier who has laid down their life to protect our people and uphold peace in our country. Cadet Arif ullah’s bravery will be remembered as part of this proud legacy.”

He said the incident has shocked the nation, prompting widespread condemnation from various sectors of society. The bravery of Cadet Arifullah, who died protecting fellow worshippers, has been lauded as a heroic act, with many saluting his courage and commitment.

