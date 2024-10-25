Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Mosque Attack In Lakki Marwat
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 11:59 PM
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on a mosque in Lakki Marwat, describing the assailants as “terrorists of the Khawarij fitna
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on a mosque in Lakki Marwat, describing the assailants as “terrorists of the Khawarij fitna.”
Minister Naqvi, in a heartfelt message, paid tribute to Cadet Arifullah, who bravely stood against the armed attackers and sacrificed his life, saving numerous worshippers.
“Cadet Arifullah has set an example of courage and sacrifice. He embraced martyrdom while fighting to protect the lives of his fellow citizens at a worship place,” he said.
The minister extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of Cadet Arifullah, expressing sorrow for their profound loss. “We stand with the family of the martyred cadet, sharing their grief and honoring his memory,” he said.
“No words can sufficiently condemn this attack at worship place. Such actions go against the very principles of humanity and must be met with the strongest rebuke,” he added.
Naqvi underscored the importance of honoring the sacrifices made by the security forces in Pakistan’s ongoing battle against terrorism. “The nation holds in high regard the sacrifices of every officer and soldier who has laid down their life to protect our people and uphold peace in our country. Cadet Arif ullah’s bravery will be remembered as part of this proud legacy.”
He said the incident has shocked the nation, prompting widespread condemnation from various sectors of society. The bravery of Cadet Arifullah, who died protecting fellow worshippers, has been lauded as a heroic act, with many saluting his courage and commitment.
Recent Stories
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..
Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 starting on Saturday
Rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 in north Gaza aid queue
Govt taking concrete steps to end polio in Balochistan: CS
Govt forms JIT to investigate Cybersecurity breach, leading to NADRA staff dismi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BRICS Summits53 seconds ago
-
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat55 seconds ago
-
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terrorists11 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari1 hour ago
-
Govt taking concrete steps to end polio in Balochistan: CS2 minutes ago
-
Govt forms JIT to investigate Cybersecurity breach, leading to NADRA staff dismissals2 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses condolences to Journalist Hassan Khan, Nasir Bangash over demise of mother2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to gain rapid economic progress: Malik8 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother8 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali11 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered11 minutes ago