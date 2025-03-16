Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Noshki Attack, Reaffirms Fight Against Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Mohsin Naqvi condemns Noshki attack, reaffirms fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday expressed his strong condemnation and sympathies for the victims' families, offering his heartfelt condolences to those affected by the tragedy and assuring to take all necessary measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In his message on a private news channel, he vehemently denounced the attack as a "barbaric act," reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism.

Minister Naqvi emphasized that "targeting innocent people is the height of brutality," highlighting the government's resolve to protect its citizens from such heinous acts.

He praised the bravery and sacrifice of security personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging that the nation will always remember the sacrifices of its heroes.

Recent Stories

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

11 minutes ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

26 minutes ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

26 minutes ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

56 minutes ago
 Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

6 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

11 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

12 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

13 hours ago
 Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan