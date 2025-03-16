Mohsin Naqvi condemns Noshki attack, reaffirms fight against terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday expressed his strong condemnation and sympathies for the victims' families, offering his heartfelt condolences to those affected by the tragedy and assuring to take all necessary measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In his message on a private news channel, he vehemently denounced the attack as a "barbaric act," reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism.

Minister Naqvi emphasized that "targeting innocent people is the height of brutality," highlighting the government's resolve to protect its citizens from such heinous acts.

He praised the bravery and sacrifice of security personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging that the nation will always remember the sacrifices of its heroes.