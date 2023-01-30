Mohsin Naqvi condemns Peshawar blast

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast in Peshawar Police Lines mosque and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast in Peshawar Police Lines mosque and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The CM condemned the vicious targeting of innocent worshipers, while calling it a cowardly act, and said that such perpetrators did not deserve to be referred to as human beings.

The brutality displayed by the terrorists was denounced as the worst form of violence.

In a show of solidarity, the Punjab government extended its sympathies to the families affected by the tragedy, offering comfort and support during this difficult time, he added.