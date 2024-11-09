Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Quetta Blast, Calls For Unity Against Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast that occurred near Quetta Railway Station on Saturday, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

In a statement, Naqvi extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

Naqvi emphasized that the terrorists responsible for targeting innocent people are undeserving of any leniency, reiterating the government's commitment to bringing them to justice.

He remarked that "no amount of condemnation is enough" for such a heinous act, underscoring the need for national unity to overcome threats to the country's stability.

Labeling the incident as a cowardly attempt to sow chaos, Naqvi assured the public that the nation would stand united to counter these malicious efforts.

"Together, we will thwart this despicable conspiracy against Pakistan," he stated, reaffirming solidarity with the affected families during this difficult time.

