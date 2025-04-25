Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Quetta Landmine Attack, Pays Tribute To Martyred FC Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Mohsin Naqvi condemns Quetta landmine attack, pays tribute to martyred FC personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the tragic landmine blast in Quetta that claimed the lives of four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.

He praised the courage and dedication of the FC personnel, stating that they had embraced martyrdom in the line of duty while safeguarding the nation. "These brave sons of the soil have made the ultimate sacrifice for peace in Balochistan. Their heroism and commitment will always be remembered with pride and gratitude," he said.

Minister Naqvi also prayed for the swift and complete recovery of the injured, reaffirming the government’s unwavering support for the security forces.

Calling the blast a cowardly act, the Interior Minister said it was part of a broader attempt by anti-state elements to destabilize the country. "Such conspiracies will not succeed. The nation stands united against all forms of terrorism," he emphasized.

The attack has once again highlighted the persistent threats faced by security personnel in conflict-prone regions, even as efforts continue to restore peace and stability in Balochistan.

