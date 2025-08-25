- Home
Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Terrorist Attack On Federal Reserve Police Fort In Hangu, Pays Tribute To Martyr
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack by Fitna al-Hindustan militants on the Federal Reserve Police fort in Hangu on Monday.
In a statement, the minister paid rich tribute to the three Federal Reserve Police personnel who embraced martyrdom while bravely resisting the assault. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the departed souls.
Naqvi directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured personnel, praying for their swift recovery.
“The brave officers of the Federal Reserve Police sacrificed their lives to foil the attack of India-sponsored terrorists,” he said, saluting the courage and valor of the martyred personnel.
“The sacrifices of our martyrs will never go in vain,” the Interior Minister reaffirmed, adding that the nation stands united behind its security forces in the fight against terrorism.
