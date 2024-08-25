Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on Kurram police checkpost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police checkpost in the Kurram.

Interior Minister, in a news statement, paid homage to the martyred police personnel and extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred.

He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police personnel.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have made invaluable sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He underscored that the police officers and personnel have foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists by sacrificing their lives.

He further said, "We salute the unforgettable and invaluable sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the fight against terrorism."