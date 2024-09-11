Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Terrorist Attack On Polio Team In Bajaur
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal minister for interior Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a polio team in the Bajaur on Wednesday.
He paid homage to Police Constable Luqman and polio worker Abu Huraira, who were martyred in the attack. He also expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.
Mohsin Naqvi said that Constable Luqman and polio worker Abu Huraira achieved the highest rank of martyrdom while performing their duties.
He further stated that the terrorists who cowardly attack those who are securing Pakistan's future do not deserve any leniency.
He emphasized that it is an attack on the secure future of the children of Pakistan.
