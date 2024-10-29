Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Terrorist Attack On Polio Team In Orakzai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a polio team in Orakzai. He paid tribute to the bravery of two police personnel who were martyred while fighting the terrorists.
Mohsin Naqvi commended the police personnel for neutralizing three terrorists, stating that the martyred personnel courageously foiled the terrorists' nefarious plans.
The interior minister emphasized that the martyred police personnel are national heroes, who sacrificed their lives while safeguarding the polio team. He noted that the terrorist attack on the polio team is an assault on Pakistan's future. He added the nation salutes the brave police personnel.
