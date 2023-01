Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Ashiq Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Ashiq Chaudhry.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family, adding that late Ashiq Chaudhry rendered valuable services for the culture sector. Ashiq Chaudhry's services in culture and journalism will be remembered forever, he added.