Mohsin Naqvi Condoles With Raza Hayat Hiraj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj on Monday.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his condolences to Raza Hayat Hiraj and the bereaved family on the death of his father.

Mohsin Naqvi offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for patience and fortitude for the grieving family.

