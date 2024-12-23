Mohsin Naqvi Condoles With Raza Hayat Hiraj
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj on Monday.
Mohsin Naqvi expressed his condolences to Raza Hayat Hiraj and the bereaved family on the death of his father.
Mohsin Naqvi offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for patience and fortitude for the grieving family.
Recent Stories
PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP
Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five
IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan
Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission system
Earthquake jolts KP and AJK
Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj
Elimination of crimes against women, children foremost priority: CCPO
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates cricket team
Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered
Christmas celebrations held at PJA
Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journey of women and youth-led organ ..
CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship program worth Rs4bn
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan3 minutes ago
-
Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission system3 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts KP and AJK3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj3 minutes ago
-
Elimination of crimes against women, children foremost priority: CCPO3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates cricket team3 minutes ago
-
Christmas celebrations held at PJA3 minutes ago
-
Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journey of women and youth-led organizations in Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship program worth Rs4bn9 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme13 minutes ago
-
11 convicts of May 9 cases transferred to Central Jail Lahore9 minutes ago
-
After India, extraordinary bond between human-crane replicated in Pakistan9 minutes ago