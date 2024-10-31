Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Congratulates Newly Elected PBA's Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Mohsin Naqvi congratulates newly elected PBA's officials

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the newly elected officials of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) on Thursday, expressing confidence in their ability to serve the association and its members effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the newly elected officials of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) on Thursday, expressing confidence in their ability to serve the association and its members effectively.

Minister Naqvi praised the newly appointed Chairman Mian Amir Mahmood, Senior Vice Chairman Salman Iqbal, and Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rahman, acknowledging their commitment and leadership within the media industry. In his message, he conveyed best wishes for Secretary General Shakeel Masood, Joint Secretary Ahmed Zuberi, and Finance Secretary Athar Qazi, who will also be assuming key roles in the association.

“I am hopeful that these officials will rise to the expectations of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association and work diligently to strengthen the organization,” Naqvi stated.

He highlighted the importance of the PBA's role in advancing the broadcast industry in Pakistan and encouraged the new team to take on the challenges ahead with dedication and vision.

Naqvi further expressed optimism that the new leadership will prioritize and address key issues facing the association, fostering growth and unity among broadcasters across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Interior Minister Shakeel Media Industry Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

18 seconds ago
 DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospit ..

DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning ..

Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district

2 minutes ago
 PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artwo ..

PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at pol ..

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ

17 minutes ago
 Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranw ..

Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala

17 minutes ago
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaig ..

DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign

17 minutes ago
 PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: ..

PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq

7 minutes ago
 ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, d ..

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs

7 minutes ago
 Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: D ..

Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew

17 minutes ago
 Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distr ..

Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots

7 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan