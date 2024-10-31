Mohsin Naqvi Congratulates Newly Elected PBA's Officials
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the newly elected officials of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) on Thursday, expressing confidence in their ability to serve the association and its members effectively
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the newly elected officials of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) on Thursday, expressing confidence in their ability to serve the association and its members effectively.
Minister Naqvi praised the newly appointed Chairman Mian Amir Mahmood, Senior Vice Chairman Salman Iqbal, and Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rahman, acknowledging their commitment and leadership within the media industry. In his message, he conveyed best wishes for Secretary General Shakeel Masood, Joint Secretary Ahmed Zuberi, and Finance Secretary Athar Qazi, who will also be assuming key roles in the association.
“I am hopeful that these officials will rise to the expectations of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association and work diligently to strengthen the organization,” Naqvi stated.
He highlighted the importance of the PBA's role in advancing the broadcast industry in Pakistan and encouraged the new team to take on the challenges ahead with dedication and vision.
Naqvi further expressed optimism that the new leadership will prioritize and address key issues facing the association, fostering growth and unity among broadcasters across the country.
