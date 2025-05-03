Mohsin Naqvi Congratulates Scientists On Successful Test Of Ababeel Missile
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Pakistani scientists and engineers on the successful test of the Ababeel surface-to-surface missile, calling it a remarkable achievement in the country’s defense capabilities.
The Ababeel missile, with a range of 450 kilometers, was successfully tested, showcasing the technical excellence and professional skills of Pakistan’s scientific community.
Minister Naqvi praised the achievement and said that the engineers and scientists had once again proven their unmatched expertise in missile technology.
"This successful test is a proud milestone. Our scientists and engineers have demonstrated exceptional technical mastery and professionalism once again," he said
He added that this advancement represents another landmark in Pakistan’s missile development program and further strengthens the country's strategic defense systems.
“The credit for this success goes to our strategic institutions and security forces, whose efforts have made Pakistan’s defense unshakable,” the interior minister emphasized.
Minister Naqvi also stated confidently that no enemy can dare look at Pakistan with ill intent, thanks to its strong deterrent and capable defense systems.
The test comes as part of Pakistan’s continued efforts to enhance its strategic and conventional capabilities to ensure national security and regional stability.
Recent Stories
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute
2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..
Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families
DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates scientists on successful test of Ababeel Missile1 minute ago
-
PTA delegation meets Senate Chairman11 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel pays tributes to journalists on World Press Freedom Day11 minutes ago
-
BJP, Congress exchange barbs over ongoing situation21 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar talks to Swiss FM Cassis; expresses grave concerns over India’s provocative actions31 minutes ago
-
Noted religious, political leader Professor Sajid Mir dies after heart attack31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 190,200 cusecs water41 minutes ago
-
SALU Awards Rs 3.45 Million in Scholarships41 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM condoles death of Javed Shah's Mother41 minutes ago
-
Huzaifa Rehman vows to counter India's malicious propaganda globally41 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah warns of war dangers, says Muslim identity under attack in India41 minutes ago
-
Indian terrorism being condemned globally: Mushaal Mullick51 minutes ago