Mohsin Naqvi Congratulates Scientists On Successful Test Of Ababeel Missile

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Mohsin Naqvi congratulates scientists on successful test of Ababeel Missile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Pakistani scientists and engineers on the successful test of the Ababeel surface-to-surface missile, calling it a remarkable achievement in the country’s defense capabilities.

The Ababeel missile, with a range of 450 kilometers, was successfully tested, showcasing the technical excellence and professional skills of Pakistan’s scientific community.

Minister Naqvi praised the achievement and said that the engineers and scientists had once again proven their unmatched expertise in missile technology.

"This successful test is a proud milestone. Our scientists and engineers have demonstrated exceptional technical mastery and professionalism once again," he said

He added that this advancement represents another landmark in Pakistan’s missile development program and further strengthens the country's strategic defense systems.

“The credit for this success goes to our strategic institutions and security forces, whose efforts have made Pakistan’s defense unshakable,” the interior minister emphasized.

Minister Naqvi also stated confidently that no enemy can dare look at Pakistan with ill intent, thanks to its strong deterrent and capable defense systems.

The test comes as part of Pakistan’s continued efforts to enhance its strategic and conventional capabilities to ensure national security and regional stability.

