Mohsin Naqvi Congratulates Scientists On Successful Test Of Abdali Missile
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Pakistani scientists and engineers on the successful test of the Abdali surface-to-surface missile, calling it a remarkable achievement in the country’s defense capabilities.
The Abdali missile, with a range of 450 kilometers, was successfully tested, showcasing the technical excellence and professional skills of Pakistan’s scientific community.
Minister Naqvi praised the achievement and said that the engineers and scientists had once again proven their unmatched expertise in missile technology.
"This successful test is a proud milestone. Our scientists and engineers have demonstrated exceptional technical mastery and professionalism once again," he said
He added that this advancement represents another landmark in Pakistan’s missile development program and further strengthens the country's strategic defense systems.
“The credit for this success goes to our strategic institutions and security forces, whose efforts have made Pakistan’s defense unshakable,” the interior minister emphasized.
Minister Naqvi also stated confidently that no enemy can dare look at Pakistan with ill intent, thanks to its strong deterrent and capable defense systems.
The test comes as part of Pakistan’s continued efforts to enhance its strategic and conventional capabilities to ensure national security and regional stability.
Recent Stories
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute
2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..
Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families
DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls for urgent reforms at National Police Bureau2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates scientists on successful test of Abdali Missile2 minutes ago
-
World experts to be engaged to modernise SME sector: Haroon Akhtar2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunk ..2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates scientists on successful test of Ababeel Missile12 minutes ago
-
PTA delegation meets Senate Chairman22 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel pays tributes to journalists on World Press Freedom Day22 minutes ago
-
BJP, Congress exchange barbs over ongoing situation32 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar talks to Swiss FM Cassis; expresses grave concerns over India’s provocative actions42 minutes ago
-
Noted religious, political leader Professor Sajid Mir dies after heart attack42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 190,200 cusecs water52 minutes ago
-
SALU Awards Rs 3.45 Million in Scholarships52 minutes ago