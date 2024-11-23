Mohsin Naqvi Contacts PTI Chairman On IHC's Orders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached out to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar on Saturday following directives issued by the Islamabad High Court, sparking a detailed discussion on the prevailing situation.
During their conversation, Minister Naqvi emphasized adherence to the court's decision, stating, "We are bound by the Islamabad High Court's order. No processions, sit-ins, or rallies can be permitted under the current circumstances."
The minister also briefed Barrister Gohar on the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from Belarus, led by the Belarusian President.
The 80-member delegation is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on November 24 and will remain in the city until November 27. The Belarusian President is set to arrive on November 25.
The minister highlighted the importance of ensuring a smooth visit for the delegation, citing it as a key reason for the restrictions on political activities.
In response, Barrister Gohar assured the minister that he would consult his party and provide a final decision.
