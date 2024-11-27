Mohsin Naqvi, DG Rangers Visit PIMS Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 10:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and DG Rangers Punjab Major General Muhammad Aatif visited PIMS Hospital to inquire about Rangers, FC and police personnel injured during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest.
They praised their high morale.
Mohsin Naqvi said, "You are the heroes of the nation; you foiled the terrorists' plans. We are proud of your bravery, adding despite the chaos, they showed tolerance and patience.
Minister Naqvi directed the doctors to provide the best medical treatment to the injured personnel.
