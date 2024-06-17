Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Directs CDA Chairmain To Personally Monitor For Cleanliness Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Monday directed Chief Commissioner/Chairman Capital Developemnt Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa to personally monitor the cleanliness operation in the city.

Following directions from Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa ensured zero waste operation on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha.

There should be no delay in picking up the furniture and disposals it in time, directed Mohsin Naqvi.

The cleanliness situation should be improved in all areas of Islamabad on the first, second and third days of Eid, Mohsen Naqvi directed adding that any public complaint should be acted upon without delay in this regard.

Chairman CDA established a central control room in Islamabad Safe City to monitor of zero waste operation and action upon complaints from citizens.

More than 2500 personnel and more than 200 vehicles and machinery are present in the field during operation.

For the first time, CDA has distributed free biodegradable bags to citizens for the disposel of waste. Biodegradable bags turn into waste naturally after some time.

Implementation of the Cleanliness Action Plan will continue on the second and third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

