Mohsin Naqvi Directs To Complete Construction Work Of Model Jail In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the model jail under construction in Sector H of Islamabad and ordered to complete the construction work within six months.
During an inspection of under-construction jail, the minister observed that the project of construction of jail in Islamabad has been stalled for 13 year but now it will be completed in 6 months.
Naqvi tasked the officials concerned to complete the first phase of the prison construction in 6 months directing Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IG Islamabad Police to regularly review progress on construction activities.
Keeping the project on hold for 7 year is clearly incompetence, Mohsin Naqvi observed, adding that the construction work in jail should continue day and night in the timeline.
The process of appointment of necessary staff should also be started immediately, he ordered adding that the provision of resources for the completion of the project will be ensured.
The minister gave instructions to the concerned authorities regarding the completion of the project under construction.
Chief Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister about the project.
He said that the project to build a jail in Islamabad started in 2011 but even after many years, this project could not be completed.
He said that the jail will have a capacity of 2,000 prisoners however the capacity to hold two thousand more prisoners will be increased.
Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Ali Randhawa. IG Police Islamabad Contractors, Consultants and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.
