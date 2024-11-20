Mohsin Naqvi Discusses Bilateral Ties, Security Cooperation With Saudi Dy Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud on Wednesday and discussed enhancing bilateral ties, mutual interests and security cooperation.
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki was also in attendance.
The Saudi Deputy Minister emphasized their close ties with Pakistan and expressed eagerness to enhance collaboration in various domains.
The ministers deliberated on measures to dismantle networks involved in sending beggars from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia. Naqvi revealed that 4,300 individuals have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) as part of a zero-tolerance policy.
Both sides agreed to expedite the repatriation of 419 Pakistani prisoners currently held in Saudi Arabia, with legal procedures expected to conclude soon.
Discussions included strengthening ties through joint training programs and exchanges between paramilitary forces and police forces of both nations.
Naqvi commended Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, expressing confidence that Saudi Arabia will emerge as a global leader in economic and social sectors under the current leadership.
“Saudi Arabia is a brotherly Islamic country. Pakistan will extend every possible cooperation to deepen our ties,” said Mohsin Naqvi.
Senior Pakistani officials, including the Additional Secretary of Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and IG Islamabad Police, were present during the meeting.
