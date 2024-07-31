Mohsin Naqvi distributes sports kits, tracksuits among students

Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited Islamabad Model College for Girls and distributed sports kits and track suits among the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited Islamabad Model College for Girls and distributed sports kits and track suits among the students.

Minister for Federal Education Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister said more than 20 thousand track suits and sports kits will be distributed among the students in the educational institutions of Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi said for the first time in history, free lunch is being started for Primary school students in federal capital education institutions.

He said that we stand united with the Ministry of Federal Education for the upgradation of the educational institutions of Islamabad and will provide full support in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the modern computer lab established in the school and inquired about the courses from the students. The students informed him that they are having AI and block-chain trainings in the lab.

Minister for Federal Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Secretary Federal Education Mohiuddin Wani also addressed the event. Later, the interior minister also visited the day care center.