Mohsin Naqvi expresses deep grief over martyrdom of Constable Abdul Hameed Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic martyrdom of Police Constable Abdul Hameed Shah, who lost his life due to violent acts committed by protesters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) the other day.

In an official statement issued here, Naqvi conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the fallen officer.

Minister Naqvi assured the bereaved family of full support and care, pledging that the Federal government stands with them during this difficult time. "We are with the grieving family in this hour of sorrow and share their pain," Naqvi said.

He also directed the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to expedite efforts to arrest those responsible for the violence that led to Constable Shah’s martyrdom.

"The perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice without delay," Naqvi emphasized.

Praising the bravery and sacrifice of the martyred officer, Naqvi said, "We pay tribute to Abdul Hameed Shah for attaining the high rank of martyrdom during duty. His sacrifice will not be forgotten."

The Interior Minister vowed that the government will ensure complete care and support for Constable Shah’s family, stating, "We will take every step necessary to look after the family of the martyred officer."

Constable Abdul Hameed Shah was tragically killed while performing his duty, and his loss has sparked a wave of mourning and calls for justice across the capital, he said.

The authorities have intensified their search for the culprits as tributes pour in for the brave officer, he added.