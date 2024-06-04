Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Deep Grief Over Quetta Coal Mine Tragedy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic incident in Quetta's coal mine, which resulted in the loss of 11 precious lives.
The Interior Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, saying, "I share their grief and pain in this difficult time." He prayed that May Allah Almighty grant the affected families strength to bear this irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
3 suspects arrests by Attock police
Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final
Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constable suspended over bribe38 minutes ago
-
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association48 minutes ago
-
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsaan55 minutes ago
-
Idat case transferred to another court1 hour ago
-
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases1 hour ago
-
Youth drowns in swimming pool1 hour ago
-
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel1 hour ago
-
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues1 hour ago
-
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in criminal cases1 hour ago
-
3 suspects arrests by Attock police1 hour ago
-
Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement1 hour ago
-
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday3 hours ago