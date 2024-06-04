Mohsin Naqvi expresses deep grief over Quetta coal mine tragedy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic incident in Quetta's coal mine, which resulted in the loss of 11 precious lives.

The Interior Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, saying, "I share their grief and pain in this difficult time." He prayed that May Allah Almighty grant the affected families strength to bear this irreparable loss.